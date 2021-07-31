Abhishek Edla

Marvel

Marvel
Hey there! I just started learning ux ui designing and prototyping on Figma. This is my first ever app ux ui design. All the MCU movies can be viewed in this app and you can read comics too. I am still a beginner and learning things. Any kind of suggestions and the pointing out the mistakes are welcomed so that I won't repeat them in my future designs.

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
