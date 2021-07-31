Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ajhar Anjum Ahmed

Meek Photos Logo Design

Ajhar Anjum Ahmed
Ajhar Anjum Ahmed
  • Save
Meek Photos Logo Design logo designer initials logo lettermark logo mp letter logo p letter logo m letter logo design minimalist logo minimal brand identity logo design logo minimalist branding
Download color palette

Hello Creative People!

Hoping all are doing great. Welcome to my new shot on the logo design of Meek Photos. This is a logo for the portfolio site of a photographer named Paul Meek. He wanted a lettermark logo for his website with the initials of Meek Photos.

Do give a like and don't forget to share your views on it.

Want to hire for a project?
Say Hello at ajharanjumahmed@gmail.com

You can also get me on:
Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Thank you,
Ajhar

Ajhar Anjum Ahmed
Ajhar Anjum Ahmed

More by Ajhar Anjum Ahmed

View profile
    • Like