Meek Photos Logo Design

Hello Creative People!
Hoping all are doing great. Welcome to my new shot on the logo design of Meek Photos. This is a logo for the portfolio site of a photographer named Paul Meek. He wanted a lettermark logo for his website with the initials of Meek Photos.
