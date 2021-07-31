NLRP3, the inflammasome danger sensor

NLRP3, the protein that sounds the alarm when it detects molecular and cellular events such as microbial motifs, products of damaged cells, reactive oxygen species and environmental irritants etc. An activated NLRP3 triggers an immune response.

“Should we target the NLRP3 inflammasome in neurodegenerative diseases?”

