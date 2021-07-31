Dina Noviana

College Recommendation App

College Recommendation App
Hi everyone!

This shot is part of my team project, recently.
Unitics is web app for high school students who want to enter higher education and still confused in choosing major and university.

You can access our application prototype via the link below:
https://unitics.mohzulfikar.me

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press love.
Thank you!

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
