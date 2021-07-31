College Recommendation App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi everyone!
This shot is part of my team project, recently.
Unitics is web app for high school students who want to enter higher education and still confused in choosing major and university.
You can access our application prototype via the link below:
https://unitics.mohzulfikar.me
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press love.
Thank you!