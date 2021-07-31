Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
EVRY Box - Custom Gift Box Service

Title: "EvryBox"
Type: Logo Design
Program: Adobe Illustrator CC 2021
Date Created: 22 January, 2021

EvryBox is a custom gift box service for clients, corporates gifts, and events.
Based on the design brief and the usability, it is concluded that the logo should have a more modern and corporate look with the interpretation of the box.
The design needs to emote a premium and luxurious feel.
The logo is designed for the purpose of participating in a public competition on the 99designs freelancing platform.

Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:
Photo by Bridget Mac Donald on Unsplash
