EVRY Box - Custom Gift Box Service

Title: "EvryBox"
Type: Logo Design
Program: Adobe Illustrator CC 2021
Date Created: 22 January, 2021
EvryBox is a custom gift box service for clients, corporates gifts, and events.
Based on the design brief and the usability, it is concluded that the logo should have a more modern and corporate look with the interpretation of the box.
The design needs to emote a premium and luxurious feel.
The logo is designed for the purpose of participating in a public competition on the 99designs freelancing platform.
Public competition link:
https://99designs.com/logo-design/contests/subscription-box-logo-shipping-brand-recognition-1058057/brief
Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:
Photo by Bridget Mac Donald on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/HThOojXy4_4