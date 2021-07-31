Alena

Concept for the premium spa website (second and third screens)

Alena
Alena
  • Save
Concept for the premium spa website (second and third screens) branding web concept website design webdesign website design massage spa beauty web design ui
Download color palette

The second screen shows the main advantages and unique offers of the beauty club. The third screen gives users the opportunity to watch an engaging video about the club and feel the atmosphere.

Alena
Alena

More by Alena

View profile
    • Like