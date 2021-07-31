ALS, a devastating mystery

An illustration for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Awareness Month in May 2021.

ALS is an incredibly complex disease with no cure and no effective treatment to halt or reverse. The research landscape around ALS is progressively shifting to genomics. To quote the article from GenieUS: “The number of genetic factors involved and the interaction between genes and environment is still largely unknown, but the path to clear understanding is slowly being realised.”

GenieUs Genomics, an Australian biotech startup, shares their insights in neurodegenerative diseases on Medium

