Jenny Liu

Microbiome

Jenny Liu
Jenny Liu
Microbiome medical microbiome science biology illustration
Microbiome is likely to be a piece in the puzzle when looking at the big picture of neurodegenerative diseases.

“The Human Microbiome: Implications in Neurodegeneration”


GenieUs Genomics, an Australian biotech startup, shares their insights in neurodegenerative diseases on Medium

https://genieus.co/
https://genieus.medium.com/

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Jenny Liu
Jenny Liu

