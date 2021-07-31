Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Microglia, the trash collector

Microglia, the trash collector
Microglia is an immune cell in our brain, they are like the “trash collectors”. Which is very useful when it comes to dealing with invaders like pathogens and to keep the place clean.

“How Significant are Microglia in the Solving of ALS?”


GenieUs Genomics, an Australian biotech startup, shares their insights in neurodegenerative diseases on Medium

https://genieus.co/
https://genieus.medium.com/

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
