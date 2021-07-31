Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sanjiv

Ticket Mockup

Sanjiv
Sanjiv
  • Save
Ticket Mockup movie ticket movie ticket mockup ticket mockup motion graphics animation ux vector ui logo illustration graphic design design branding app 3d
Download color palette

A set of three free sample mockups showing one or more tickets with a tear line. Each PSD file is equipped with smart layers. Mockup available for download here ---> https://www.behance.net/gallery/88675889/Tickets-Mockup-Set-FREE

Sanjiv
Sanjiv

More by Sanjiv

View profile
    • Like