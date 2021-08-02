Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hugo

Luxury design research.

Hugo
Hugo
Hire Me
  • Save
Luxury design research. ux ui ui design ux design luxury jewelry 3d branding landing page web design product design illustration 3d art abstract adobe advertising black and white brand indentity c4d typography
Luxury design research. ux ui ui design ux design luxury jewelry 3d branding landing page web design product design illustration 3d art abstract adobe advertising black and white brand indentity c4d typography
Luxury design research. ux ui ui design ux design luxury jewelry 3d branding landing page web design product design illustration 3d art abstract adobe advertising black and white brand indentity c4d typography
Download color palette
  1. ring.jpg
  2. Dribbble – 1@2x.png
  3. Dribbble – 2@2x.png

Hi there!

There is research about luxury voice. UI design, 3d stuff, and art direction. The wedding between the abstract and the material in a harmony creates something special 👀.

Drop me a line: duprez.hugo@gmail.com

Hugo
Hugo
Pragmatic designer
Hire Me

More by Hugo

View profile
    • Like