Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
David Salmon

Daily UI - #089 - Terms Of Service

David Salmon
David Salmon
  • Save
Daily UI - #089 - Terms Of Service dailyui
Download color palette

Very boring daily UI today - quick Terms of service screen.

Font is ITC Caslon 224.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
David Salmon
David Salmon

More by David Salmon

View profile
    • Like