Yoteyo

Wallet App - Exploration

Yoteyo
Yoteyo
  • Save
Wallet App - Exploration money app finance app wallet app user interface icon ui
Download color palette

Hi Everyone!

Here is my first Ui design.
This is an exploration of the wallet application.

Hope you enjoy! 😉
don't forget press "L" if love it.
Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Yoteyo
Yoteyo

More by Yoteyo

View profile
    • Like