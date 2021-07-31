Sarah Dang

Leaf

Sarah Dang
Sarah Dang
  • Save
Leaf ui design app mobile electric vehicle
Download color palette

An app concept where customers can customise their own electric vehicle and have full visibility in the creation & delivery of their car! Vehicle models are from Nissan's Leaf line, check them out 😄🚘

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Sarah Dang
Sarah Dang

More by Sarah Dang

View profile
    • Like