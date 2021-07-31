Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Srinath k

Netflix mobile app | Uplabs redesign challenge

Netflix mobile app | Uplabs redesign challenge xd adobexd darktheme darkmode dark netflixapp netflix uplabs srinath ux ui ios app design
Hey Creative People 🙌

This is my recent exploration of the dark mode movie streaming app redesign of the Netflix mobile app.

Fell free to give some feedback

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
