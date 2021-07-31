Car GO- Preowned Cars Mobile App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello Dribblers! 👋
🚗Car GO is an Pre- Owned cars Mobile app design 📱
Through CAR GO Customer can individually check car details online via mobile application before they buy it.
It is a 2 day Project, please share your views 📝
I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use.
Check the full project here👇
https://www.behance.net/sadiksaz
press "L" if you like it ❤