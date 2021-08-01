Eduard Bodak

NoGood Hero Header Concept / Marketing Agency Landingpage

NoGood Hero Header Concept / Marketing Agency Landingpage landingpage dark 2021 design adobe xd ux design ui design typography dark theme minimal agency illustration clean header hero website web webdesign circle ux ui
Hey Dribbblers! 💙

I really like the design and colors on https://nogood.io/ and the design was made by @tonik. Wanted to try some concepts on that! :)

Design is made in Adobe XD. The really cool Illustrations comes from Piqo. It's called The Odd Illustration. Icons are also from Piqo (Iconly). Awesome stuff from them!

#TheOddIllustration
#Iconly

Would be happy to hear some feedback from you! 😊

UX/UI-Design & simple Illustrations 👋
