NoGood Hero Header Concept / Marketing Agency Landingpage

Hey Dribbblers! 💙
I really like the design and colors on https://nogood.io/ and the design was made by @tonik. Wanted to try some concepts on that! :)
Design is made in Adobe XD. The really cool Illustrations comes from Piqo. It's called The Odd Illustration. Icons are also from Piqo (Iconly). Awesome stuff from them!
#TheOddIllustration
#Iconly
Would be happy to hear some feedback from you! 😊
