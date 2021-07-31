🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Along with websites and other forms of electronic presence, PDF documents can also be read and accessed by people with disabilities. The main target audience here is obviously vision-impaired users that may assistive technology like a screen reader to read the PDF content through text-to-speech or Braille printout. PDF Accessibility is a must if you want to ensure that you are giving every user equal access to information!
