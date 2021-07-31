ADA Site Compliance

PDF Accessibility

Along with websites and other forms of electronic presence, PDF documents can also be read and accessed by people with disabilities. The main target audience here is obviously vision-impaired users that may assistive technology like a screen reader to read the PDF content through text-to-speech or Braille printout. PDF Accessibility is a must if you want to ensure that you are giving every user equal access to information!

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
