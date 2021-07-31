Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sport Food logo on billboard

Sport Food logo on billboard billboard logo design branding
Task: develop a logo and corporate identity for a premium class proper nutrition delivery service. Logo and corporate identity should emphasize product premiumand differ from competitors on the market.

Result: it was decided to use the stylized letter "S" as the brand name. Minimalistic corporate identity and acombination of black and white colors perfectly emphasize the premium product and distinguish it from competitors.

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
