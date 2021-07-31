Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yoann Muya

Mobile music player

Yoann Muya
Yoann Muya
  • Save
Mobile music player beats playlist music player music uidesign design app ui uiux
Download color palette

Easy to discover Similar artist/songs slider bar that helps scroll faster through playlist. Used Figma & Photoshop for designing the UI

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Yoann Muya
Yoann Muya

More by Yoann Muya

View profile
    • Like