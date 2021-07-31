Artyom Kolesnikov

T-shirts for Moto Freedom store

Artyom Kolesnikov
Artyom Kolesnikov
  • Save
T-shirts for Moto Freedom store t-shirt logo design branding
Download color palette

Task: create a logo for an online / offline store that implementsspare parts, equipment and paraphernalia for motorcycles.

Result: it was decided to use as a brand name one of the symbols of the brotherhood of iron horse lovers - the eagle.The sign is made in the shape of a circle, which makes it possible flexible use on corporate identity elements.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Artyom Kolesnikov
Artyom Kolesnikov

More by Artyom Kolesnikov

View profile
    • Like