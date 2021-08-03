Jantine Zandbergen

Jantine Zandbergen
Jantine Zandbergen
The Little Wave: label tag crab cute label tag clean logo design logo branding swimwear creative glow challenge the little wave
Label tag for ‘The Little Wave’, a children’s swimwear brand.

