Henry amalaraj

Flat Character Illustration - Alex

Henry amalaraj
Henry amalaraj
  • Save
Flat Character Illustration - Alex animation branding logo motion graphics graphic design 3d pattern minimal illustration dribbble vector figma design
Download color palette

Hy people,

Hope that everyone is fine,

Here is my first flat character illustration intro "ALEXANDER" call as "ALEX".

Do check out and share your opinion in comments section.

Thank you,

Want to share something with me? Feel free to ping me at any time
https://www.instagram.com/henry_design/

Henry amalaraj
Henry amalaraj

More by Henry amalaraj

View profile
    • Like