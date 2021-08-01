Jantine Zandbergen

The Little Wave: Word mark

Jantine Zandbergen
Jantine Zandbergen
Hire Me
  • Save
The Little Wave: Word mark swimwear red clean word mark kids branding brand identity logo branding creative glow challenge the little wave
Download color palette

Word mark for ‘The Little Wave’, a children’s swimwear brand.

Jantine Zandbergen
Jantine Zandbergen
Hi! I’m a designer & illustrator from the Netherlands 👋
Hire Me

More by Jantine Zandbergen

View profile
    • Like