The Little Wave: Icon

The Little Wave: Icon creative glow challenge clean branding logomark logo cute icon crab the little wave
Thought I’d do something fun to kick-off the weekend: join a design challenge! Let me introduce you to ‘The Little Wave’, a children’s swimwear brand. I had a lot of fun with the challenge, especially making the cute little crab, and love how the color palette turned out. Designing for a kids brand is definitely on my wishlist now, hit me up with all your requests for cute brands! ✨

Hi! I’m a designer & illustrator from the Netherlands 👋
