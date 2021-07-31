Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
JY Tailor Logo Design

JY Tailor Logo Design branding logo
I tried to make a logo design for my relative's tailor shop. JY is the initial of the owner and the shop providing service for custom made clothes.

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
