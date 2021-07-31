The swastika symbol, 卐 MINIMAL DESIGN

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The swastika symbol, 卐 ( right-facing or clockwise) or 卍 ( left-facing, counterclockwise, or sauwastika ), is an ancient religious icon in the cultures of Eurasia. It is used as a symbol of divinity and spirituality in Indian religions, including Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism.Swastika is a Sanskrit word, which comes from ‘Su’ + ‘Asti’. Su is good and asti means to prevail. Its source and the imagery can be traced back to the 5000-year-old Indus Valley, Sindhu-Sarasvati civilization. The swastika symbol looks like four arms emerging from a center and swirling in a particular direction.
FOR CONTACT
EMAIL
shayondip07@gmail.com
WHATSAPP
+919647449645
INSTAGRAM
http://www.instagram.com/shayonssd