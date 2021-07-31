The swastika symbol, 卐 MINIMAL DESIGN

The swastika symbol, 卐 ( right-facing or clockwise) or 卍 ( left-facing, counterclockwise, or sauwastika ), is an ancient religious icon in the cultures of Eurasia. It is used as a symbol of divinity and spirituality in Indian religions, including Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism.Swastika is a Sanskrit word, which comes from ‘Su’ + ‘Asti’. Su is good and asti means to prevail. Its source and the imagery can be traced back to the 5000-year-old Indus Valley, Sindhu-Sarasvati civilization. The swastika symbol looks like four arms emerging from a center and swirling in a particular direction.

FOR CONTACT

EMAIL

shayondip07@gmail.com

WHATSAPP

+919647449645

INSTAGRAM

http://www.instagram.com/shayonssd