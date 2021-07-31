Gantt Report Project Management Tool

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Share one of the concepts for a project roadmap for a project management tool. I focus on project roadmaps (Gantt charts report) helping to show an overall picture of project progress and assessing the likelihood of project completion in a timely manner. And here I use dark mode for testing.
O'reilly™ is a fictional platform to explore some ideas 🙂
Shoot email at - henryeka67@gmail.com