Gantt Report Project Management Tool

Share one of the concepts for a project roadmap for a project management tool. I focus on project roadmaps (Gantt charts report) helping to show an overall picture of project progress and assessing the likelihood of project completion in a timely manner. And here I use dark mode for testing.

O'reilly™ is a fictional platform to explore some ideas 🙂
