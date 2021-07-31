Enrica Garcia

Daily UI 071 - Schedule

Enrica Garcia
Enrica Garcia
  • Save
Daily UI 071 - Schedule 071 developers sport decathlon app design dailyuichallenge daily 100 challenge
Download color palette

Hey Dribblers, hope you like it, not sure for the position icons "share" and "add". Please leave a comment! :)

Enrica Garcia
Enrica Garcia

More by Enrica Garcia

View profile
    • Like