Calendarque : Travelling Salesman CASE STUDY

Hello Everyone!
Hope you all are well during this pandemic.
Last month I completed a CASE STUDY for Ofspace Digital Agency as part of a task assigned to that institution. While completing the task, I try to cover the majority of UX terms.
I'd appreciate you checking it out and giving me your feedback (positive or negative).
See the full case study here.
𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒎 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 (𝒊𝒏 𝒔𝒉𝒐𝒓𝒕):
A multinational company's sales representative is traveling to many countries. He needs an application that assists him in maintaining his daily life by keeping track of all of his work schedules.
𝑯𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒔 𝒉𝒐𝒘 𝑰 𝒈𝒐 𝒂𝒃𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒔𝒐𝒍𝒗𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒊𝒔𝒔𝒖𝒆:
Phase 1: Define Problem
Conceptual Solution (Proposal)
Phase 2: User Research
Key Insights
Customer Journey & Empathy Mapping
Phase 3: Defining the user flow
Sketches
Wireframing
Phase 4: Develop the Design System
Final Visual Design.
It would be great if you guys checked it out and left a comment.
For any query:
rafiqurrahman51@gmail.com
Find me on:
Linkedin | Behance
