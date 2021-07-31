Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Valentina Dukhno

Homepage for software developer's website

Homepage for software developer's website website redesign web redesign main page violet software home page minimalistic modern webdesign landing page figma homepage landing web design website design website web ux ui design
Hi creatives 🙂

I would like to share with you the homepage for the software developer's website.

🚀 You can check out the full case & video presentation on Behance

Hope you'll like it ❤️ and leave your feedback 📝

______________________________________________________________

Do you need a modern and thoughtful web design? 😉
Feel free to contact me — I'll be glad to work with you on your project 🎯

I'm always in touch:
Email: Valentinasdw@gmail.com
Telegram: @Valentinasdw

