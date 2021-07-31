Azad

CMS to help streamline newsroom workflow

Azad
Azad
  • Save
CMS to help streamline newsroom workflow planning tool live dashboard news uiux design newsroom cms design ui web design ux
Download color palette

It's a CMS for news agencies. This page is called LIVE. Here you can see all news that has already been published or is just preparing for publication. This page was partly inspired by Medusa's Monitor.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Azad
Azad

More by Azad

View profile
    • Like