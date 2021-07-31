Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Free Svalbard Mobile & Desktop Lightroom Presets

Free Svalbard Lightroom Presets was design to bring out fabulous and cool look on your photographs within few clicks! It will add bunch of filters like aquatic blue, vibrant, bluish, sharpness, high contrast, pink touch and eye popping blue tones. These presets work in a non-destructive way to achieve a high quality look. These presets will help you focus on enhancing your photographs in a natural and eye pleasing way to achieve consistency, recognizable style and beautiful mood. Svalbard filters will work perfect for fashion, blogger, influences, weddings, street photography, lifestyle, portraits, beach, landscapes, influences, travel, vacation and great choice for almost any kind of photography.

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
