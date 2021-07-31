Ahmed Ashry

GoPotato Logo

Ahmed Ashry
Ahmed Ashry
  • Save
GoPotato Logo canada dubai egypt funk cool 2d logo potato foodlogo graphic design logo illustration branding
Download color palette

GREAT PASSION FOR BRAND MARK ILLUSTRATION I HAVE.. THIS ONE I ENJOYED A LOT, ITS KINDA DIFFERENT AND COOL.. CHECK LAST BRAND MARK DESIGN FOR GOPOTATO!
#brandinguae #illustrators #logo #brandmark #dubaimediacity #dxb #lovedesign #egyptdesigners

Ahmed Ashry
Ahmed Ashry

More by Ahmed Ashry

View profile
    • Like