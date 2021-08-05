MotionVFX - Facebook Carousels

MotionVFX is the market leader in the production of templates and plugins for Apple Motion and Final Cut Pro with over 25 years of experience in visual effects. The company has been setting trends and pushing the boundaries of motion design for Apple software since the beginning. They are known for innovative solutions and raising the quality levels for the industry’s standards.

