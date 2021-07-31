Tiamiyu Mubarak

404 error page

Tiamiyu Mubarak
Tiamiyu Mubarak
  • Save
404 error page error404 error page product designer product design website developer website design uitrends user interface designer design ux ui user interface design
Download color palette

50 Days design challenge

Day 8: 404 error page.

A 404 error page is a web page designated to be displayed when a user doesn't find a specific page within your site.

Tiamiyu Mubarak
Tiamiyu Mubarak

More by Tiamiyu Mubarak

View profile
    • Like