LIVING ROOM suite.

Living room suite is basically a furniture set for a living room which should be identical in any of the terms. like proportion, harmony or color scheme. Here I have been kept wood as my base material for all the furniture and the upholstery follows the base.

For the color scheme, I chose blue as my main color. The lounge chair with the orange fabric and the red pillows brighten up the entire setup.

