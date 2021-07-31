Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Satvik Karkera

Firee🔥

Firee🔥 vector illustration design
Meet this friendly fireball hehe.

Learning Illustrator has been fun always.
Thank you Elvis (https://dribbble.com/Madebyelvis) for the amazing tutorial!

🔥 https://youtu.be/wZhkH2jhiXY

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
