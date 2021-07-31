Motorbike/Motorcycle Custom T-shirt Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello Everyone,
Welcome to my Profile. This is Mousumi Akter. I am a Graphic Designer specialized in T-shirt designs. . I have completed my post-graduation from the Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology. I'm Passionate About my Work. I am always ready to help you. I will do the Design to fulfill your expectation. I'll give you unlimited revision until you are satisfied completely. Let's Design a creative for yourself/Brand. I don’t do any Character/Mascot T-shirts.
Thank you.
I am available for a new project.
Email: akmousumi9980@gmail.com
Follow me on
Behance: https://www.behance.net/mousumiakter1
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/Mousumi_1234/t-shirt-design-collections/
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/mousumimou612/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mousumi-akter-b45678127/
