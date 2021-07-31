Mousumi Akter

Motorbike/Motorcycle Custom T-shirt Design

Motorbike/Motorcycle Custom T-shirt Design clothing design pod t-shirt design clothingbrand vintage retro tshirt illustration tees tee motorbike tshirt design biker tshirt design tshirt lovers print design pod tshirts bike tshirt motorbike tshirt bikedesign printing design tshirtprinting customdesign tshirts tshirt
Hello Everyone,
Welcome to my Profile. This is Mousumi Akter. I am a Graphic Designer specialized in T-shirt designs. . I have completed my post-graduation from the Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology. I'm Passionate About my Work. I am always ready to help you. I will do the Design to fulfill your expectation. I'll give you unlimited revision until you are satisfied completely. Let's Design a creative for yourself/Brand. I don’t do any Character/Mascot T-shirts.
Thank you.
I am available for a new project.
Email: akmousumi9980@gmail.com
Follow me on
Behance: https://www.behance.net/mousumiakter1
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/Mousumi_1234/t-shirt-design-collections/
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/mousumimou612/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mousumi-akter-b45678127/

