Podcast App

Hey Dribbblers🔥
Here’s my new shot for a Podcasts App.
Podcasts are a great way to build a genuine connection with your audience. Instead of the fractured connection you make through social media, podcasts allow you to engage audience with unique long-form content. Podcasts are more convenient than blog posts; people can listen to podcasts while driving, working out, or just doing chores around the house.
What do you think about Playme?
Press "L" if you love it and feel free to give me some feedback.
