Cheesie's Love

kitchen danger foof run grater cheese character branding cheese burning cheese graphic design illustration flat illustration design character design
Well, what is a story without love? Cheesie, of course, has it! The love of his life is sausage named Sisu. They have a romance. By the way, Sisu even gift to Cheesie socks with sausage pattern on them!

