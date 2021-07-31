Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
MD HABIBUR RAHMAN

Sports Logo

MD HABIBUR RAHMAN
MD HABIBUR RAHMAN
  • Save
Sports Logo logo 3d animation branding graphic design lineart brand identity branding design eye catching logo minimalist logo online logo logo passion lineart logo football lion logo app logo website logo sports logo modern logo logo design
Download color palette

Logo design for client's website and mobile app project called "FPL BATATA"

You can see my design on their website : https://fplbatata.com/
Want to design your dream logo ? drop a message below or directly call me.

Contact me if you want to hire me :

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/hrbadhan7
Gmail: hrbadhan27@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +8801893989940
Thank You

MD HABIBUR RAHMAN
MD HABIBUR RAHMAN

More by MD HABIBUR RAHMAN

View profile
    • Like