Café Muse - Coffee Shop Logo and Branding

Café Muse is a coffee shop inspired by my own use of cafés - as a thinking space. I work in cafés every day and my best ideas always come to me there.

The hands in the logo reference the muses handing out new ideas and inspirations. The stars themselves represent ideas and also reference the muse of astrology Urania. For me, astrology calls to mind creative thinking and expansive thoughts which is exactly what I wanted to come across in this brand. The sunrise at the top of the logo represents the coming of new ideas and waking up, a big part of why we drink coffee. Finally the coffee beans and leaves centre the brand on its product.

Any suggestions for improvement would be much appreciated! I will release the full project soon on my Behance.

https://www.behance.net/rebeccagardner1