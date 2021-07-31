Lena

Cheesie! Run!

Lena
Lena
  • Save
Cheesie! Run! food illustration danger run grater character cheese yellow burning cheese cheese graphic design illustration flat illustration design character design
Download color palette

This is my first illustration from the trilogy "Burning Cheese"! This drawing briefly tells us about the cruel world of food. Have a nice view!

Lena
Lena

More by Lena

View profile
    • Like