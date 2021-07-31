7
Retrograhic

Sprocket Android Share Bttns on Your Sale Items

7
Retrograhic
7 for Retrograhic
  • Save
Sprocket Android Share Bttns on Your Sale Items ux marketplace market view self your bicycle bike sprocket material facebook twitter share android
Download color palette

Realized I dont need to show people their own contact info on their sale items and instead can promote sharing those items which may get them sold faster - In addition its the same number/size of buttons so they fit right in. Nice! 😊

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB

98e727dd23c94aa0c544701622723029
Rebound of
Sprocket iOS Bike Sale Serial Provided/Verified
By 7
Retrograhic
Retrograhic
We make a bicycle marketplace

More by Retrograhic

View profile
    • Like