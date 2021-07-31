Sprocket Android Share Bttns on Your Sale Items

Realized I dont need to show people their own contact info on their sale items and instead can promote sharing those items which may get them sold faster - In addition its the same number/size of buttons so they fit right in. Nice! 😊

