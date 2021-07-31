Finance Icon set

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi,
I just finished exploring a set of icons where in one icon there are several styles.
Maybe some of you have seen this style before and Flaticon calls it detail mixed.
I added green color here to get you thinking about money right away :)
Of course this fits perfectly with my icon set about financial theme .
Green color brings us closer to nature, relaxes the eyes and gives peace
And there is hope for growth both in our lives and our finances despite this pandemic condition.
Always take care of your health :)