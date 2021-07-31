Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Finance Icon set

Finance Icon set green art clean ux web finance minimal website vector ui logo illustration icon graphic design flat design branding app
Hi,
I just finished exploring a set of icons where in one icon there are several styles.
Maybe some of you have seen this style before and Flaticon calls it detail mixed.
I added green color here to get you thinking about money right away :)
Of course this fits perfectly with my icon set about financial theme .
Green color brings us closer to nature, relaxes the eyes and gives peace
And there is hope for growth both in our lives and our finances despite this pandemic condition.
Always take care of your health :)

