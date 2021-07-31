Sprocket Android Share/Post-again Screen

Designed this post sale blocker screen to inform sellers their purchase was successful and asking them to share or post another bike/part for sale. The 'post' screen on left is for free items and the 'purchase' screen on the right is for paid ad listings that help pay for our server 🤖

Looking forward to seeing this both increase the number of items on sale on Sprocket and the number of buyers viewing items!

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android

Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB