Sprocket Android Share/Post-again Screen

Sprocket Android Share/Post-again Screen
Designed this post sale blocker screen to inform sellers their purchase was successful and asking them to share or post another bike/part for sale. The 'post' screen on left is for free items and the 'purchase' screen on the right is for paid ad listings that help pay for our server 🤖

Looking forward to seeing this both increase the number of items on sale on Sprocket and the number of buyers viewing items!

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
