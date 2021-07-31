Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Co-working Spaces

Co-working Spaces space rent modern app color app design popular color shot rent app app design mobile design uiux minimal ui clean ui popular design popular app trend 2021 color app rent space coworking working co-working space
Hello, Dribbblers
Here is my Co-working spaces for mobile
This is very curious to say about this app, here in first screen you can see a splash screen here user can understand different places for co-spaces rent, he can use sign in by finger id and also can menual use, after that user will go home and can easy search and get easy nearby coworking spaces and top pick places he can rent, and when user click for details he can check modern details,

Thanks for your attention! I wish you like it. You also can press 'L' if you like my shot or follow me if you want to find my upcoming work easily.
I'm available for hire
Full-time/part-time (Remote/directly), Contract, or Project base.
Email me: kawser4ahmed@gmail.com

    • Like