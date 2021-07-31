Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lena

Dipper and Mabel

Lena
Lena
  • Save
Dipper and Mabel children cartoon gravity falls mabel dipper mad rabbit in flat course cource character design flat illustration graphic design vector illustration design
Download color palette

Hey! This is my first project for Dribble. It was completed as part of the course "In Flat" - @Mr.MAD RABBIT. I chose the heroes of the cartoon Gravity Falls because I was very impressed with them. This is the kindest and sweetest cartoon ever! Hope you enjoyed it!

Lena
Lena

More by Lena

View profile
    • Like