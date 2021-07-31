Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dovan Sanjaya
Whitebox.id

MyPlant Ecommerce

Dovan Sanjaya
Whitebox.id
Dovan Sanjaya for Whitebox.id
Hire Us
  • Save
MyPlant Ecommerce ecommerce website ui
Download color palette

Hi everyone 👋

Plant is the best substitute when you don't have a friend to meet in these days. So we create a website that sells plants to start your own garden easily.

Hope you like it ✌
Don't forget to like and follow us for more interesting design

We are available for collaboration with your creative or development needs
Feel free to shoot an inquiry to hi@whitebox.id

Check us out on
Instagram | LinkedIn | Our Website | Dribbble

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Whitebox.id
Whitebox.id
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Whitebox.id

View profile
    • Like