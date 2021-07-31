MyPlant Ecommerce

Hi everyone 👋

Plant is the best substitute when you don't have a friend to meet in these days. So we create a website that sells plants to start your own garden easily.

Hope you like it ✌

Don't forget to like and follow us for more interesting design

We are available for collaboration with your creative or development needs

Feel free to shoot an inquiry to hi@whitebox.id

Check us out on

Instagram | LinkedIn | Our Website | Dribbble